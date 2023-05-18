Hendersonville, N.C. – Most anything and everything garden related will again be available during Hendersonville’s Garden Jubilee, presented by Stuller Power Solutions this Memorial Day weekend.

The 30th edition of the garden party takes place Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28. It fills Main Street with block after block of plants, flowers, shrubs, trees, herbs, yard tools and outdoor accessories. Other offerings are garden-themed art, lawn furniture, planters, chimes and birdhouses.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Saturday includes a speaker series on the outdoor stage of the Hendersonville Visitors Center on South Main Street. Six speakers will address the following topics: horticultural therapy, native bees versus honeybees, how pollination happens, recipes for pollinator gardening success, and outdoor yard equipment use and care.

In addition to a vast array of traditional plants, a unique selection is available, too.

There is no charge for admission or to attend the speaker series. For additional information, go to: www.gardenjubilee.org or call 828-233-3205.

Photo by Jared Kay.