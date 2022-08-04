Huntersville, NC – Tickets for the 29th annual Carolina Renaissance Festival go on sale Friday, August 5th kicking off the start of several new changes Festival organizers have planned for the upcoming season.

Recently, the Festival announced a list of changes planned to improve traffic conditions for the 2022 event season that include a major revision of how festival admission tickets will be made available. Tickets are now event date specific, limited in availability per each event date, and sold online at the Festival website at Carolina.RenFestInfo.com while each event day ticket supply lasts. General admission tickets valid any of the event dates are no longer available at retail locations statewide as in the past.

“This is the most significant operational change in the Festival’s near three-decade history. We encourage visitors to reserve their date and purchase tickets in advance online while they last. Tickets will be offered at the Festival on-site box office only on event days not sold out in advance,” stated Matt Siegel, the Festival’s Director of Marketing.

The Festival is open rain or shine. Ticket holders will receive a refund should the Festival not open on an event date due to extreme unsafe weather conditions, a very rare occurrence according to Festival organizers. Additionally, the Festival’s online ticket provider works with FanShield ticket protection to present purchasers an option to buy, at a modest additional fee, an insurance policy that guarantees a refund if the purchased tickets were to be unused, under the policy’s terms and conditions.

Last year’s reopening of the Renaissance Festival came with the impact of additional weekend traffic on an adjacent road system increasingly burdened with new residential and commercial developments now surrounding the Festival’s once rural location near the Town of Huntersville in North Mecklenburg County.

2022 plans for the fairgrounds include a revised Traffic Management Plan for nearby roadways and improved parking, staffing, and signage to expedite arriving and departing event traffic. Festival hours are also revised to open 30 minutes earlier at 9:30 AM and remain open until 5:30 PM. Parking remains free courtesy of Harris Teeter.

Celebrating 29 Years of Cheers, the annual Carolina Renaissance Festival returns Saturdays and Sundays for eight consecutive weekends, from October 1st through November 20th. In addition to all the returning popular jousting, jesting, and juggling favorites, the Festival will be hosting several new food and entertainment offerings.

The Festival occurs on a 250-acre farm located north of Charlotte, between Concord and Huntersville, at the junction of NC 73 and Poplar Tent Road. Tickets will be available online only at Carolina.RenFestInfo.com.