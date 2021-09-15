Hickory – Scott Good, Headquarters Car Show founder, is partnering again with Safe Harbor for their Annual Car Show on Saturday, September 18th from 9am-3pm located at 5250 Dusty Lane, Granite Falls, NC 28630. The event is free and open to the public. Last year’s Headquarter’s Car Show was a record breaking event that featured over 300 classic automobiles and raised over $10,000 for Safe Harbor.

This year’s Headquarters Car Show is expected to surpass last year’s record of classic automobiles, attendees, sponsors and money raised for Safe Harbor. 100% of proceeds raised will go directly to Safe Harbor.

Safe Harbor is a local nonprofit that focuses on a holistic community approach to provide support for women living in recovery and housing for women at risk for homelessness at no charge. In addition to helping women live in recovery, this local ministry helps women gain skills for employment, establish independent living and provides various services to assist them by giving them a hand up instead of a hand out.

For more information, visit our website at www.safeharbornc.org or you can contact Headquarters Car Show founder, Scott Good at 704-813-8981, rscottgood66@gmail.com.