Hickory – The Hickory Downtown Development Association is hosting a special Valentine event! When you purchase a ticket to the Valentine’s from the Heart of Hickory event you will receive a thoughtfully crafted item from each of these participating businesses:

Full Circle Arts

Lindy’s Furniture Outlet and Clearance Center

Lindy’s Furniture

Plant Based Boss

Life Doesn’t Succ

Taste Full Beans

Trade Alley Arts

Lou Lou’s Corner

Mint+Modern

Thistle Dew Nicely

Nailed It DIY

Allegra Print – Marketing – Mail at the HDDA tent

Tickets are on sale now at the following link. There are only 50 tickets available! The link will be active until all tickets are sold or till Wednesday, February 8.

To purchase tickets online, please visit: https://hickory-downtown-development-association.ticketleap.com/

Please make sure that you have your ticket receipt with you! It is your passport to receive your items and will need to be presented at the time of pickup.

Then simply stroll around Hickory’s beautiful downtown on Saturday, February 11, from 11:00am until 2:00pm, and stop by the participating businesses to pick up your gift.

There will also be a free Scavenger Hunt.

Valentine’s From the Heart of Hickory is hosted by the Hickory Downtown Development Association. All proceeds go toward our mission to make downtown a better community for everyone.

The Hickory Downtown Development Association (HDDA) is a private, non-profit 501(c)6, member organization with a volunteer Board of Directors representing a broad cross-section of property owners, business owners, and citizens-at-large.

HDDA is a member of the North Carolina Main Street program with the purpose of stimulating economic development and community improvement within the context of historic preservation. HDDA addresses issues in areas of physical design, promotion and events, and business development within the boundaries of the downtown commercial district.

To learn more and possibly become a member, please visit our website, DowntownHickory.com, or contact us at Info@DowntownHickory.com.