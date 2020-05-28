Hickory – Newly appointed Artistic Director Eric Seale will be hosting two different online classes for students starting in June. Interested students can sign up for one (or both!) classes and then participate over Zoom. Each course is one day a week for four weeks. Class size is limited so sign up ASAP to secure your space.

These are just two of future classes HCT will be rolling out over the next few months so stay tuned for more education opportunities.

The first of the two classes is about auditions. Auditioning is often the most stressful time for even experienced actors and honing your skills and monologues year round will mean you are always confident and ready for the next round of callbacks.

This class will help develop your prepared monologue auditions and get better at cold reading and scene work. This class will teach students skills and techniques specifically for becoming better and more memorable auditioners. The class will work on improving in-person, online, and recorded auditions. Classes will be held on Tuesday nights, June 2, 9, 16, 23 from 6:30-8:30 PM. The cost is $80 for the four sessions.

The second class is about improv comedy. Improvisation is some of the most fun any performer can have on stage, and it doesn’t have to be intimidating to try. Improv skills give actors confidence in any live performance situation, including making them stronger in scripted shows as it helps them communicate better and focus on “being in the moment.”

This is an introductory improvisation class designed to furnish students with quick thinking skills that are useful both on and off stage. The class focus is on fun exercises and games that will help students strengthen their communication and listening skills while helping them learn to think fast on their feet. Classes will be held on Thursday nights, June 4, 11, 18, 25 from 6:30-8:30 PM. The cost is $80 for four sessions.

As an instructor Eric has taught classes in a variety of disciplines, with a focus on young adult education. Additionally he has has worked heavily in educational outreach, including a theatre program for people experiencing homelessness, working with Voices Inside to teach theatre in a correctional facility, and as an instructor for The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute teaching theatre to retired individuals.

To sign up for classes please call 828-327-3855 or email eric@hickorytheatre.org.

PHOTO: Eric Seale, the new Artistic Director position at the Hickory Community Theatre, will be starting theatre education classes online, starting June 2nd. Photo provided by the subject.