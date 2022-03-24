Hickory – The Hickory Community Theatre’s production of the outrageously funny comedy, RIPCORD, begins its eight-performance run this Friday, March 25, and continues through Saturday, April 9.

A sunny room on an upper floor is prime real estate in the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility, so when the cantankerous Abby is forced to share her quarters with new arrival Marilyn, she has no choice but to get rid of the infuriatingly chipper woman by any means necessary. A seemingly harmless bet between the old women quickly escalates into a dangerous game of one-upmanship that reveals not just the tenacity of these worthy opponents, but also deeper truths about their community, their families, and themselves.

Performances of RIPCORD are Fridays and Saturdays, March 25 through April 9 at 7:30 pm; Sunday, April 3 at 2:30 pm and Thursday, April 7 at 7:30 pm. Opening night, March 25 features reduced-price tickets: $12 for adults and $10 for youth & students. Tickets for all other performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students.

Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org, or by phone at 828-328-2283. Weekday box office hours are 12-5, Wednesday through Friday, or one half-hour before any performance.

Due to the continued risk of Covid-19 in Catawba County, and in accordance with the latest guidance from the CDC, the Hickory Community encourages patrons to wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building. RIPCORD is rated PG-13 for strong adult language.

The Hickory Community’s 73rd season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. RIPCORD is produced by The Guild at Hickory Community Theatre.

PHOTO 1427 (L-R): The Bunny, Taylor Kerr and Connie Bools in RIPCORD, the rollicking comedy, opening Friday, March 25 at the Hickory Community Theatre. Photo by Eric Seale.