Hickory – Huge audiences came out for the opening weekend of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, with standing ovations every night. The hilarious comedy returns this weekend, March 24 through 26 at the Hickory Community Theatre. Called “the funniest play Broadway has ever seen” (The Huffington Post), this classic murder mystery by award-winning Mischief is chock-full of mishaps and madcap mania! A struggling British theatre company is presenting a murder mystery when things quickly go from bad to utterly disastrous.

Performances of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG are March 24 through April 1 in the Jeffers Theatre. Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

The HCT’s 74th season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive, Sunbelt Xpress and Frye Regional Medical Center. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is being produced by CommScope and Green Park Dentistry.

PHOTO: Perkins (Andrew Turnbull, right) serves up a noxious drink to Thomas (Justin Thomas) in THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG. Photo by Eric Seale.