Hickory – Now that pandemic restrictions have pulled back, Eric Seale, the Artistic Director of the Hickory Community Theatre, is now undertaking his first large-scale production since taking the position in May 2020. Under his direction, the Broadway musical Something Rotten will open on Friday August 21 in the Jeffers Theatre.

After having managed a season of mainly virtual theatre, and directing three of the eight productions in it, he is excited to be jumping into creating the type of work for which HCT most widely known.

“It’s great to be out of the pandemic and able to work with a huge cast on such a big musical,” he says. “While the small shows we did during Covid were great, it’s so nice to be back to doing extravagant spectacles. Having been in NC a year, I finally feel like I get to introduce myself to the community.”

“Something Rotten is one of the most hilarious musicals you’ll ever see,” he said. “It’s a real over-the-top laugh a minute kind of show, with incredibly diverse music. Lots of little Easter eggs and references to catch which make it a show worth seeing more than once!”

Something Rotten is the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers trying to break into the theatre scene in renaissance England. After always being outdone by “The Bard” they discover their future lies in a new medium – musical theatre. The show features a book by John O’Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick.

Performances of Something Rotten are: Fridays and Saturdays, August 27, 28, September 3, 4, 10 & 11 at 7:30pm; Sunday, September 5 at 2:30pm; and Thursday, September 9 at 7:30pm.

Tickets for the opening night performance on August 27 are $12 for adults and $10 for youth 18 & under. Tickets for all other performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

Photo: Eric Seale, Artistic Director at HCT, is directing the opening show of the 73rd season, the Broadway musical Something Rotten. For tickets call 828-328-2283 or visit hickorytheatre.org.