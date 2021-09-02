Hickory – The Hickory Community Theatre will present its 72nd annual Kay Awards on Wednesday, September 8th at 7:00 pm. The awards recognize the work and achievements of the hundreds of volunteers who make the work of the Theatre possible.
Named for one of the Theatre’s founding members, Kay Johnson, the awards recognize the actors, backstage crews, front-of-house staff, board members, and the theatre’s Guild. The Guild actually hosts the event, providing a lavish buffet of finger foods and desserts, as well as serving drinks at the event’s cash bar.
The public is invited to join in the celebration and entertainment will be provided by cast members from some of last season’s shows, as well as a performance from Something Rotten, which is on stage in the Jeffers Theatre September 3–11.
The doors open at 6:30 pm and the ceremonies begin at 7:00. This event is free and open to the public, though donations at the door will be welcome.
Acting awards will be presented for Outstanding Actor in a Lead Role – Male and Female, Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role – Male and Female, Outstanding Actor in a Character Role – Male and Female, and Outstanding Newcomer Actor – Male and Female. The evening culminates with the Pamela Livingstone award for Outstanding Ensemble.
In addition to the acting categories, awards are also presented to the Volunteer of the Year, the Technical Volunteer of the Year, and a special Charles E. Jeffers Award for outstanding achievements on behalf of the Theatre.
List of nominees:
Outstanding Female in a Leading Role
Dorothy Best as “Dotty/Mrs. Clackett” in NOISES OFF
Christy Branch as “Valerie” in THE WEIR
Chrissy Colavecchio as “Millie” in EXIT LAUGHING
Lynn Crawford as “Faye” in SKELETON CREW
Sierra Doyle-Rios as “Shelly” in THE JUNGLE FUN ROOM
Edyth Potter as “Connie” in EXIT LAUGHING
Emily Shuttenberg as “Eva” in EVITA
Outstanding Male in a Leading Role
Donovan Harper as “Gary/Tramplemain” in NOISES OFF
Donovan Harper as “Dez” in SKELETON CREW
Christian Underwood as “Screg” in THE JUNGLE FUN ROOM
Will Vogler as “Sam/Everyone” in FULLY COMMITTED
Jared Wachsmuth as “Che” in EVITA
Mike Yow as “Jack” in THE WEIR
Outstanding Female in a Supporting Role
Jennifer Canterbury as “Brooke/Vicki” in NOISES OFF
Tiffany Christian as “Belinda/Flavia” in NOISES OFF
Holley Dagenhardt as “Hillary Parker” in THE JUNGLE FUN ROOM
Lauren DeLeary as “Pocahontas” in DISENCHANTED
Iris DeWitt as “Belle” in DISENCHANTED
Alana Patterson as “Princess Who Kissed a Frog” in DISENCHANTED
Emma Theriot as “The Mistress” in EVITA
Outstanding Male in a Supporting Role
Coleson Berlin as “Bobby” in EXIT LAUGHING
Paul David Kurts as “Peron” in EVITA
Jesse Ramirez as “Magaldi” in EVITA
Jordan Randall as “Fredrick/Phillip” in NOISES OFF
Jordan Randall as “Jim” in THE WEIR
Jordan Randall as “Reggie” in SKELETON CREW
Mark Woodard as “Finbar” in THE WEIR
Outstanding Female in a Character Role
Lily Bodnar as “Ensemble” in EVITA
Charlotte Dick as “Ensemble” in EVITA
Allison Finch as “Poppy” in NOISES OFF
Jill Roberts as “Ensemble” in EVITA
Cecilia Shoup as “Ensemble” in EVITA
Lucy Weaver as “Ensemble” in EVITA
Kenna Walton as “Ensemble” in EVITA
Outstanding Male in a Character Role
Christopher Honsaker as “Selsdon/Burglar” in NOISES OFF
Quinn Mullis as “Ensemble” in EVITA
Jonathan Ray as “Ensemble” in EVITA
Fredric Shuttenberg as “Ensemble” in EVITA
Jeffery Smith as “Ensemble in EVITA
Justin Thomas as “Tim” in NOISES OFF
Will Vogler as “Brendan” in THE WEIR
Outstanding Female Newcomer
Zoe Charles as “Ensemble” in EVITA
Rocket Claman as “Eve” in THE JUNGLE FUN ROOM
LaTayvia Ross as “Shanita” in SKELETON CREW
Sarah Hefner as “Ensemble” in EVITA
Bethany Spears as “Ensemble” in EVITA
Rochelle Walton as “Ensemble” in EVITA
Outstanding Male Newcomer
Joey Nuhfer as “Trevor” in JUNGLE FUN ROOM
David Schell as “Ensemble” in EVITA.
For more information call 828-327-3855 or visit the Theatre’s website at hickorytheatre.org.
HCT is a Funded Affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.
PHOTO: The Hickory Community Theatre’s 72nd annual Kay Awards will be held on Wednesday, September 8th in the Jeffers Theatre. (Photo by Ken Burns).