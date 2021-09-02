Hickory – The Hickory Community Theatre will present its 72nd annual Kay Awards on Wednesday, September 8th at 7:00 pm. The awards recognize the work and achievements of the hundreds of volunteers who make the work of the Theatre possible.

Named for one of the Theatre’s founding members, Kay Johnson, the awards recognize the actors, backstage crews, front-of-house staff, board members, and the theatre’s Guild. The Guild actually hosts the event, providing a lavish buffet of finger foods and desserts, as well as serving drinks at the event’s cash bar.

The public is invited to join in the celebration and entertainment will be provided by cast members from some of last season’s shows, as well as a performance from Something Rotten, which is on stage in the Jeffers Theatre September 3–11.

The doors open at 6:30 pm and the ceremonies begin at 7:00. This event is free and open to the public, though donations at the door will be welcome.

Acting awards will be presented for Outstanding Actor in a Lead Role – Male and Female, Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role – Male and Female, Outstanding Actor in a Character Role – Male and Female, and Outstanding Newcomer Actor – Male and Female. The evening culminates with the Pamela Livingstone award for Outstanding Ensemble.

In addition to the acting categories, awards are also presented to the Volunteer of the Year, the Technical Volunteer of the Year, and a special Charles E. Jeffers Award for outstanding achievements on behalf of the Theatre.

List of nominees:

Outstanding Female in a Leading Role

Dorothy Best as “Dotty/Mrs. Clackett” in NOISES OFF

Christy Branch as “Valerie” in THE WEIR

Chrissy Colavecchio as “Millie” in EXIT LAUGHING

Lynn Crawford as “Faye” in SKELETON CREW

Sierra Doyle-Rios as “Shelly” in THE JUNGLE FUN ROOM

Edyth Potter as “Connie” in EXIT LAUGHING

Emily Shuttenberg as “Eva” in EVITA

Outstanding Male in a Leading Role

Donovan Harper as “Gary/Tramplemain” in NOISES OFF

Donovan Harper as “Dez” in SKELETON CREW

Christian Underwood as “Screg” in THE JUNGLE FUN ROOM

Will Vogler as “Sam/Everyone” in FULLY COMMITTED

Jared Wachsmuth as “Che” in EVITA

Mike Yow as “Jack” in THE WEIR

Outstanding Female in a Supporting Role

Jennifer Canterbury as “Brooke/Vicki” in NOISES OFF

Tiffany Christian as “Belinda/Flavia” in NOISES OFF

Holley Dagenhardt as “Hillary Parker” in THE JUNGLE FUN ROOM

Lauren DeLeary as “Pocahontas” in DISENCHANTED

Iris DeWitt as “Belle” in DISENCHANTED

Alana Patterson as “Princess Who Kissed a Frog” in DISENCHANTED

Emma Theriot as “The Mistress” in EVITA

Outstanding Male in a Supporting Role

Coleson Berlin as “Bobby” in EXIT LAUGHING

Paul David Kurts as “Peron” in EVITA

Jesse Ramirez as “Magaldi” in EVITA

Jordan Randall as “Fredrick/Phillip” in NOISES OFF

Jordan Randall as “Jim” in THE WEIR

Jordan Randall as “Reggie” in SKELETON CREW

Mark Woodard as “Finbar” in THE WEIR

Outstanding Female in a Character Role

Lily Bodnar as “Ensemble” in EVITA

Charlotte Dick as “Ensemble” in EVITA

Allison Finch as “Poppy” in NOISES OFF

Jill Roberts as “Ensemble” in EVITA

Cecilia Shoup as “Ensemble” in EVITA

Lucy Weaver as “Ensemble” in EVITA

Kenna Walton as “Ensemble” in EVITA

Outstanding Male in a Character Role

Christopher Honsaker as “Selsdon/Burglar” in NOISES OFF

Quinn Mullis as “Ensemble” in EVITA

Jonathan Ray as “Ensemble” in EVITA

Fredric Shuttenberg as “Ensemble” in EVITA

Jeffery Smith as “Ensemble in EVITA

Justin Thomas as “Tim” in NOISES OFF

Will Vogler as “Brendan” in THE WEIR

Outstanding Female Newcomer

Zoe Charles as “Ensemble” in EVITA

Rocket Claman as “Eve” in THE JUNGLE FUN ROOM

LaTayvia Ross as “Shanita” in SKELETON CREW

Sarah Hefner as “Ensemble” in EVITA

Bethany Spears as “Ensemble” in EVITA

Rochelle Walton as “Ensemble” in EVITA

Outstanding Male Newcomer

Joey Nuhfer as “Trevor” in JUNGLE FUN ROOM

David Schell as “Ensemble” in EVITA.

For more information call 828-327-3855 or visit the Theatre’s website at hickorytheatre.org.

HCT is a Funded Affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

PHOTO: The Hickory Community Theatre’s 72nd annual Kay Awards will be held on Wednesday, September 8th in the Jeffers Theatre. (Photo by Ken Burns).