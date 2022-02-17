Hickory – This Friday, February 18 the Hickory Community Theatre will present the world premiere of Caitlyn Waltermire’s new play, BY THE BEAUTIFUL BEAUTIFUL SEA. The performance begins at 7:30 pm in the Firemen’s Kitchen and additional performances run through March 5.

The play takes place primarily at the Blue Moon Motel, where Laura Vanderpool is staying following the death of her sister. Laura has long known that she wasn’t her mother’s favorite child, but she never understood why. That knowledge comes with a startling revelation about Laura and her sister’s true origins.

The premiere of BY THE BEAUTIFUL BEAUTIFUL SEA will be held Fridays and Saturdays, February 18 through March 5 at 7:30 pm; Sunday, February 27 at 2:30 pm; and Thursday, March 3 at 7:30 pm. Opening night, February 18, features reduced-price tickets: $12 for adults and $10 for youth & students. Tickets for all other performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students.

Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-328-2283. Weekday box office hours are 12-5, Wednesday through Friday, or one half-hour before any performance.

Due to the increasing rate of Covid-19 cases in Catawba County, the Hickory Community requires that all patrons wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building.

The HCT’s 73rd season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

PHOTO: (L to R) Christy Rhianna Branch is Mom, Hunter Curtis is and Jennifer Leigh is Laura in the world premiere play, BY THE BEAUTIFUL BEAUTIFUL SEA, opening Friday, February 18. Photo by Eric Seale.