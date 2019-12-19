Hickory – Jackie and Allen Finley are producing their 14th Anniversary Christmas Concert, Saturday, December 21, 8PM at Hickory Community Theatre.

The show will primarily feature Jackie, along with Nathan Hefner, percussionist Rick Cline, America’s Got Talent Finalist Ulysses Long, Denise Baxter-Yoder, Allen Finley and their orchestra.

Music will be many 1960’s favorites such as I Got You Babe, Yesterday, These Boots Are Made For Walking, Stop In The Name Of Love, Mrs. Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter, as well as many other Christmas favorites.

Tickets: $25. Call 828-328-2283, or 828-381-8101 or www.hickorytheatre.org for tickets.