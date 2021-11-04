Hickory – Bugsy Malone is a pint-sized, pinstriped classic is a tongue-in-cheek tribute to the gangster films of the 1920s. Based on the hit 1976 film starring a preteen Scott Baio and Jodi Foster, and featuring a catchy, swinging score by the composer of The Muppet Movie, Bugsy Malone is good, clean, comedic fun with a cast made up entirely of young actors 18 and under. Performances begin Friday, Dec. 3 in the Jeffers Theatre at the Hickory Community Theatre.

The HCT production features a cast of 26 talented young actors ready to take on this pie-flinging musical classic.

In the leading and supporting roles are Braiden Bell as Fat Sam, Ashlannde Christian as Fizzy; Katie Grace DeHart as Tallulah, Abigail Morrison as Blousey Brown, Quinn Mullis as Bugsy Malone and Lucas Packard as Dandy Dan.

Playing multiple roles in the ensemble are Carsyn Barry, Karson Byers, Natalie Byers, Aubrey Curnutte, Rachel Ferro, Cate Hata, Mollie Johns, Kacie Kehoe, Mikayla Lenahan, Tyler McGuire, Hannah Morrison, Canah Randolph, Mallory Rhoney, Watts Rogers, Maryella Rosko, Sadie Sapp, Aron Shell, Gabriella Shell, Sophie Turner and Kenna Walton.

Performances of Bugsy Malone will be held on Fridays and Saturdays, December 3-18 at 7:30pm; Sunday, December 12 at 2:30pm and Thursday, December 15 at 7:30pm.

Opening night, November 5, features reduced price tickets – $12 for adults and $10 for youth & students. Regular price tickets, November 6-20, are $16 for adults and $10 for youth & students.

Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or through the theatre box office, in person or by phone at 828-328-2283.

Due to the continued rate of Covid-19 cases in Catawba County, and in accordance with the latest guidance from the CDC, the Hickory Community strongly recommends that patrons wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building.

The Hickory Community’s 73rd season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. Bugsy Malone is produced by Alex Lee, Inc. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

Photo: The cast of BUGSY MALONE includes (Back Row left to right): Lucas Packard, Ashlannde Christian, Gabriella Shell, Watts Rogers, Quinn Mullis, Mollie Johns, Kenna Walton, Sophie Turner, Mikayla Lenahan, Abigail Morrison, (Middle Row) Aron Shell, Canah Randolph, Kacie Kehoe, Carsyn Barry, Karson Byers, Hannah Morrison, Cate Hata, Maryella Rosko (Front Row): Sadie Sapp, Rachel Ferro, Tyler McGuire, Braiden Bell, Natalie Byers, Aubrey Curnutte, and Mallory Rhoney. Photo by Paul Sapp.