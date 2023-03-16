Hickory – Hickory Community Theatre (HCT) announces a night of food, drink and live trivia fun on Thursday, March 23rd at 7:30PM. The event is being organized in partnership with Anita Doran, Andy Straw and Duke’s Restaurant and Wine Bar.

Guests are invited to organize teams of up to six people for the trivia contest. There will be three rounds of ten questions, testing teams on their knowledge of current and historical events, “famous theatrical disasters” – from Macbeth’s curse to Broadway flops – and other topics. Prizes, including complimentary tickets to HCT performances and a Duke’s gift card, will be awarded to the three top-scoring teams, along with bragging rights. There will also be HCT-branded swag for all participants. Food and beverage will be available for purchase during the event.

The event will take place in the Main Cellar City Club room on Thursday, March 23rd at 7:30PM at Duke’s Restaurant and Wine Bar. (The room is located on the floor below the main dining space. Please consult with Duke’s staff or HCT representative upon arrival for guidance to the room.) Admission is free and no reservations are required. For more information, you can reach the Hickory Community Theatre Box Office at (828) 328-2283, or email boxoffice@hickorytheatre.org.