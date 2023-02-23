Hickory – The Hickory Community Theatre’s Artistic Director, Eric Seale, has just announced the cast for THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG. This zany farce will open its nine performance run on March 17 in the Jeffers Theatre. Performances will continue through April 1.

Watch hilarious disaster ensue in this one of a kind comedic play. After benefiting from a large and sudden inheritance, the inept and accident-prone Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society embark on producing an ambitious 1920s murder mystery. However, hilarious disaster ensues and the cast start to crack under the pressure, but can they get the production back on track before the final curtain falls?

Performances of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG are March 17 through April 1 in the Jeffers Theatre. Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

The HCT’s 74th season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive, Sunbelt Xpress and Frye Regional Medical Center. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is being produced by CommScope and Green Park Dentistry.

PHOTO: (front L-R) Andrew Turnbull, Justin Thomas, Kristin Gibson, Kaylyn Hall, (back L-R) Christian Underwood, Bill Morgan, Justin Wilson, and Branden Nuhfer are the cast of THE PAY THAT GOES WRONG. Photo by Eric Seale.