Hickory – On Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM, Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church will receive its annual Women’s Day message from Rev. Sharon Gray of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Catawba, NC. She has faithfully provided “leadership, love and loyal support at Mt. Sinai” for approximately 34 years.

A licensed minister, she became an ordained preacher by the Western Ministerial Alliance of North Carolina in November of 2011. A product of the Cabarrus County School System, Rev. Gray attended Rowan Community College and New Life Theological Seminary in Concord, NC.

The Bible verse, Matthew 9:37, plays a significant role in her life. Married to Dr. Donald Gray for 37 years, they are the parents of Donald, Jr., Miach and Joshua.

Hartzell church is located at 465 South Center Street, Hickory. Rev. Cassandra Rawls is the Pastor. Ms. Linda Connor is President of Hartzell’s United Methodist Women.