Hickory – On Sunday, June 11, 2023, the Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church family will pay honor to its graduating high school seniors. These graduates have plans and aspirations ranging from attending CVCC to A&T State University to pursuing a career in culinary arts in the military.

Scheduled speakers for this service are Mr. Douglas Rhinehart and Mr. Johnny Scott. Through speaking engagements, tours of institutions of higher education and other experiences, both gentlemen have advised and “mentored” the graduates and other Hartzell youth.

The celebration will conclude with gifts to the honorees and a fellowship period. Parents/guardians, relatives and friends are invited to attend.

This service is open to the public. Hartzell Church is located at 465 South Center Street in Hickory, NC. Rev. Cassandra Rawls is the pastor.