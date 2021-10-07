Vale, NC – Hart Square is happy to announce its first annual pumpkin patch! Pick from a variety of baby pumpkins, jack-o-lanterns, white pumpkins, and more. There will be hayrides into the Village and complimentary apple cider.

Many of Hart Square’s beautiful 1800’s wagons will be set up for Autumn picture backdrops.

Tickets are $15 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Join in the fun on October 2nd or October 9th 10 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (5055 Hope Road. Vale, NC 28168). Tickets available at: hartsquare.com/events/pumpkin-patch