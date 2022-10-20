Friday, October 21

TRUNK OR TREAT FESTIVAL

Friday, October 21, 5:30PM-8:3PM

Brown Penn Recreation Center, 735 3rd St SW, Hickory, NC 28602

Boo! Come on out in your Halloween best to the 2nd annual Trunk or Treat Festival at Brown Penn Recreation Center on Friday, October 21st from 5:30-8:30 pm. We will have games, activities and of course, lots of candy!

We cant wait to see all you ghouls and goblins there!

Sunday, October 23

Trunk or Treat

Sunday, October 23, 5PM-7PM

First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601

Friday, October 28

HALLOWEEN PET PARADE AND COSTUME CONTEST

Friday, October 28, 6PM – 7:30PM

Union Square, Downtown Hickory, NC

It’s “Howl” o-ween! Bring your furry friends to the first Halloween Pet Parade & Costume Contest to Downtown Union Square! On Friday, October 28th starting at 6:00 p.m. showcase your best costume during our parade and enter for a chance to win some cool prizes! The categories are scariest, funniest, most creative, cutest, and best matching dog and owner costume! For more information, contact Lisa Miller at ammiller@hickorync.gov or 828-261-2248. This is a FREE event.

Mad Hatter Pumpkin Patch Parade

Friday, October 28, 3 PM- 6PM

Downtown Lenoir

Walk around downtown Lenoir and visit businesses and merchants to collecting treats! Create Halloween hats, enjoy face painters and balloon artists, and join in an actual parade! It’s spooky fun for the entire family!

Participating businesses will have balloons outside their location.

Children age 12 and under must be accompanied by adult.

Face Painting, Temporary Tattoo Artists, Balloon Artist, Make-it-Yourself Witch and Wizard Hats, Wear Your Hats and Join in a Marching Parade.

Saturday, October 29

SPOOKTACULAR

Saturday, October 29, 4 PM

Southside Park, 1775 Southwest Blvd, Newton, NC 28658

Newton Parks and Recreation Department along with DNDA want to invite you to join us at Southside Park October 29th for a night of fun at Spooktacular! There will be a costume contest, games, trunk-or-treating, bouncy houses, inflatable slides, hay rides, a movie on the big screen, food and so much more! DNDA is also a participant in the Teal Pumpkin Project keeping kids safe from food allergies!

This is a free event. All ages are welcome!

For more information, call the Newton Rec Center at (828)695-4317

Treats In The Streets – Trunk Or Treat

Saturday, October 29, 6 PM – 8 PM

Town of Catawba, NC

Join us for Treats In The Street again this year! We are going to be partnering with City of Claremont again, to bring you two big Trunk or Treating Opportunities, just a few minutes apart. Stop by one, and then swing by the other!

Anyone wanting to set up a trunk can contact Town Hall at 828-241-2215.

Trunks can begin setting up at 5pm.

Trick or Treat on Your Downtown Streets

Saturday, October 29, 11AM – 2PM

Downtown Hickory, NC

Calling all Goblins and Ghouls! Put on your spooky or kooky costumes and hurry to Downtown Hickory on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Scour the streets for clues on the scavenger hunt! Show us your creative side with fun craft activities! Stop in for a treat at the Candy Hot Spots! Bring your camera for some photo ops! Dress in your Halloween best and enter the costume contest!

Spooky Scavenger Hunt

Apple Cider

Snacks

Halloween Craft Activities

Costume Contest

Candy Hot Spots

Spooky Photo Opportunities

Costume Contest will be at 1:00pm! Register at the HDDA Tent on Union Square, from 11am to 1:00pm.

Sunday, October 30

Trunk or Treat

Sunday, October 30 4PM- 6PM

First Baptist Church

339 2nd Ave NW Hickory, NC 28601

Trunk or Treat

Sunday, October 30, 5PM – 7PM

Roseland Baptist Church, 1172 Rosehill Dr, Lincolnton, NC

Bring the kids out for a fun-filled evening! There will be games, candy, a bouncy house, and hamburgers. Everything is FREE!!

Hiddenite Center’s Trunk or Treat

Monday, October 31, 6PM-7:30PM

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is planning a Community Trunk or Treat at The Center’s Educational Complex Ballfield on Monday, October 31st 6pm-7:30pm. Open to children dressed in costume to celebrate Halloween and receive treats!

Help support the local arts and other special community events and classes by becoming a friend of The Hiddenite Center. Join by phone by calling The Center at 828-632-6966, online by visiting hiddenitearts.org, or visiting The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center (316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite ) Cost for yearly individual membership is $30 and Family Membership is $45. In return, members receive many benefits from The Center! The generous support from the Friends memberships is needed to help provide quality arts programming for all and is greatly so appreciated! Thank you!!

FOR MORE INFORMATION or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, or email info@hiddenitearts.org, or visit hiddenitearts.org

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.

Monday, October 31

Valdese’ Treats In The Streets

Monday, October 31, 4PM – 6PM

Downtown Valdese, NC

The annual Valdese “Treats in the Streets” will be held on October 31st beginning at 4:00pm in the downtown area. Every year for Halloween the Valdese Merchants partners with the Town of Valdese to hold this community event. Local merchants hand out candy from 4:00pm until 6:00pm. Candy goes fast so come early and your trick or treater will not be disappointed. A special performance will be presented on Main Street in front of the Town Parking Lot by the Silver Sneakers Dancers. A special guest will be mingling with the attendees to choose the best ten costumes! Best costume winners will be presented with a special medal, trophy and cash prize!

“This is a safe and fun event for the entire family,” states Morrissa Angi, Community Affairs Director for the Town of Valdese. “It is always exciting to see what the favorite character is for the year and I am always amazed at the creativity of the costumes. I am honored to be part of this special event with our downtown merchants. I encourage you all to Shop Local so that events like these can continue to make our small town a special place to call home.”

The Town of Valdese is now home to more than fifteen local retail merchants offering specialty items that are perfect for day to day must haves and Holiday gifts. Treats in the Streets kicks off the Fall Season in Valdese. Numerous other events will be offered to celebrate the upcoming Holidays. Be sure to visit the Town of Valdese website for further details on craft shows, movies, local shopping, concerts and so much more.

For further information on events in Valdese call 828-879-2129 or go to visitvaldese.com