Newton, NC – The Hallelujah Girls is a feisty, compelling southern comedy written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten. It is a poignant and playful story about six women and two men traversing the rocky road of life; it is a story about loss and renewal, betrayal and forgiveness, missed opportunities, and endless possibilities.

The show is being directed by Jeanne Laws. Auditions will be held on January 24 & 25 at 7:00 pm. You only need to attend one night of auditions. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. You must be available for all performances which are scheduled for March 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, and 20, 2022. A producer’s night may also be scheduled. Please bring your list of rehearsal conflicts with you. You must be able to attend all of tech week rehearsals unless an exception is approved before being cast by the director.

The roles are: Carlene Travis who represents the multi-married, Nita Mooney who sometimes confuses fiction for reality, Mavis Flowers who thinks even one marriage might be too much, Crystal Hart who confirms there are drums out there that only one person can hear, Sugar Lee Tompkins who faces the future with courage and determination, Bunny Sutherland who raises egocentrism to new heights, Bobby Dwayne Dillahunt who proves that a man can have brawn and still be sensitive, and Porter Padgett who proves the stereotypical mama’s boy does exist. All roles call for ages 45-55 with the exception of Mavis who is 65+.

Mark your calendars and plan to come and have some fun at auditions!

If you have questions, please call The Green Room Theatre at (828)464-6583.