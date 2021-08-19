Hickory – Would you rather be buying a home for yourself and your family than paying rent? Would you like to create a foundation for building wealth for your family? If so, you may be interested in learning more about homeownership through Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley. Habitat is currently building in the Ridgeview neighborhood of Hickory and looking for individuals interested in being homeowners in this neighborhood. Individuals who are accepted into the Homeownership Program will be taking on an affordable mortgage loan to purchase a Habitat home. Habitat homes are built to be safe, sturdy, and energy efficient. Habitat will be hosting open houses at 130 3rd Ave SE in Hickory for those interested in touring a Habitat house and learning more about the Homeownership Program. The open houses will be held on Aug 24th from 10am-noon and 4-6pm. Habitat staff will be on site to answer questions and hand out applications for the Homeownership Program. Masks will be required to enter the house.

Applications for the Habitat for Humanity Homeownership Program will be available on the Habitat website, by email, or in person at the Habitat offices (772 4th Street SW, Hickory) between August 23rd and September 3rd. Applications must be returned to the Habitat offices by September 10th before 4pm or mailed and postmarked by September 10th. The Selection Committee will be looking for those individuals interested in living in the Ridgeview neighborhood of Hickory. Please visit the Habitat website at www.habitatcatawbavalley.org for more information. Applications can be found on the Habitat website, requested by phone at (828) 328-4663 x312, or requested by email at andrew@habitatcatawbavalley.org.

Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley was founded in 1985, and is an ecumenical, Christian-based organization dedicated to the premise that everyone should have a safe and affordable place to live. Through engaging homebuyers as partners, Habitat seeks to build homes as well as strength, self-reliance, and stability. We know that strong, stable homes help build strong and stable communities. Habitat for Humanity considers applicants through a Homeowner Selection Committee, without discrimination of race, color, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, handicap, familial status, national origin, or age.