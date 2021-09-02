Hickory – The Catawba Valley Guardian ad Litem Association is partnering with Catawba First Insurance and Novel Tap Room to host the First Annual Casino Night! All funds raised will benefit children in Foster Care, in Catawba, Burke and Caldwell Counties. We offer assistance for extracurricular and academic activities.

This will be a wonderful event on Wednesday, September 22, for 6-10pm. Ticket are $100per person or $150 for two people! Tickets include dinner, two drinks, $5000 in playing chips. Winnings will convert to raffle tickets at the end of the night for wonderful prizes, including beach trips, spa days, sports packages and many other wonderful donations by local partners!

Please visit www.cvgal.org for more information!