Hickory – The public is invited to participate in Greenway Public Transportation’s annual “Passport to Adventure”, a place-based summer program that encourages local engagement and active usage of public transit. Greenway will offer a free, public community calendar of educational and entertainment summer events close to bus stops, in addition to an on-board QR code-based passport page with linked relevant information and a narrated guide for each fixed or flex route. Program offerings, which begin June 1, include:

Passport to Adventure Community Calendar for events in Catawba, Burke, Alexander, and Caldwell Counties; the online calendar is linked to the “real time” Ride Systems application and includes nearest bus stop to an event

NEW: Passport Page poster on every fixed or flex route with a QR code linked to route information, a guided narration of offerings along route, and prizes

Poetry and Art On Board: poetry and art works on board buses provided by local institutions like Catawba County Library System and Hickory Museum of Art

Summer Pass: three-month unlimited rides passes will be available at a discount for students in high school, college, or at any local academic institution

Says Greenway Mobility Manager Aaron Kohrs, “Greenway is a company committed to the community’s ability to go places. We know we are in extraordinary times and have tailored our summer program to those riding public transit at this time – for their personal enrichment and enjoyment. Be safe and enjoy Passport to Adventure 2020!”

For information on the summer program or to purchase summer passes, please see www.mygreenway.org, Greenway’s Facebook page, or call 828-465-7640. Greenway Public Transportation has served the Unifour with transportation options since 2008.