Hickory – Greenway Public Transportation is pleased to assist the public with FREE transportation options to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

In order to get to and from the vaccination sites in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties, Greenway has several options available. These options include demand response, fixed route and flex route services.

Service Description:

All counties (Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties) have demand response service (van service).

· Call 828-464-9444 to reach the scheduling office. A reservationist is available to assist passengers from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM Monday through Friday to schedule a ride. Call to schedule a ride.

In addition to the demand response service there is Flex and Fixed route service available. This service is same day service.

Alexander County:

Flex Route Service in Taylorsville, NC from 10 AM to 2 PM. The bus travels along a route and picks people up from a bus stop. The Flex route schedules are posted on the mygreenway.org website. Call the dispatch office at (828) 465-7634 from 4:00 AM to 6:00 PM Monday through Friday or route information and the times to ride the service.

This service also deviates within ¾ of a mile to drop people off along the route. Call the scheduling office at (828) 464-9444 to schedule a deviation.

Burke County:

Flex Route Service in Morganton, Drexel, Valdese and Rutherford College 10 AM – 4 PM Monday through Friday. The bus travels along a route and picks people up from a bus stop. The Flex route schedules are posted on the mygreenway.org website. Call the dispatch office at (828) 465-7634 from 4:00 AM to 6:00 PM Monday through Friday for route information and the times to ride the service.

This service also deviates within ¾ of a mile to drop people off along the route. Call the scheduling office at (828) 464-9444 to schedule a deviation.

Catawba County:

Fixed Route Service in the cities of Conover, Hickory and Newton 9 AM – 5:30 PM Monday through Saturday. The Fixed route schedules are posted on the mygreenway.org website.

Call the dispatch office at (828) 465-7634 from 4:00 AM to 6:00 PM Monday through Friday and 8 AM – 5 PM on Saturday for route information and the times to ride the service.

Greenway encourages the public to reach out directly to our scheduling department at (828) 464-9444 to schedule a demand response ride or to our dispatch office at (828) 465-7634 for route information and the times to ride the service.

To coordinate services or to find out more information contact Logistics Manager Randy Bowen at (828) 446–8628 or rbowen@wprta.org for information or questions.