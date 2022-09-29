Newton, NC – This is The Green Room’s popular yearly “FREE” event. It is held at Southside Park in Newton, NC (1775 Southwest Blvd, Newton, NC 28658). This year’s production is Hamlet. There will be a total of 4 productions on September 30 & October 1, 7, and 8 at 7:30 pm. Bring the family, a picnic, a blanket, and enjoy Shakespeare under the stars. For more information visit: www.thegreenroomtheatre.org/hamlet

The show is produced by Catawba Valley Community College in partnership with the City of Newton. The production is directed by Jonathan Ray. All of our actors are volunteer and many of them have returned year after year to participate. Some actors have driven from as far as Charlotte & Boone, NC.

Hamlet is Shakespeare’s first masterpiece, arguably the greatest tragedy in the English language. Charged by his father’s ghost to kill his uncle, the new King Claudius, Prince Hamlet struggles with doubt and alienation in Denmark’s corrupt court. If you haven’t been to one of these types of shows before, it allows you to see theater in its purest form. It is theater the way it was performed in the time of Shakespeare himself as acting troupes performed publicly. Make plans now to attend!

The Green Room is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

Photo: Cast of Hamlet.