Newton, NC – Only in the South can you find ladies named “Sugar” and “Bunny.” You’ll also find these names in this season’s southern comedy The Hallelujah Girls. The setting is Eden Fall, Georgia in the SPA-DEE-DAH, an abandoned church-turned-day-spa where a group of women gathers every Friday afternoon. After the loss of a dear friend, they realize time is precious and if they are going to change their lives and achieve their dreams, they have to do it now.

The play is written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, the same team that wrote ‘Sweet Delilah’s Swim Club’ and worked on ‘The Golden Girls.’ This script has everything you would want in a comedy: great characters, a relatable storyline, but above all, laughter.

The Hallelujah Girls is directed by Jeanne Laws and is produced by Interstate Foam and Supply. Performances are scheduled for March 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 2022. On Friday and Saturday, performances will be at 7:30pm. On Sunday, performances will be at 3:00pm.

The cast includes:

• Kim Jordan as Sugar Lee, the vivacious owner of SPA-DEE-DAH

• Pam Farnsworth as Carlene, a no-nonsense “black widow” who has lost three husbands

• Donna Dell as Mavis, a brusque, but likable, married friend

• Carol Watts as Nita, a very sweet, country woman who is a romantic dreamer with a thief for a son

• Dana Little as Bunny, the passive-aggressive, self-proclaimed social arbiter of Eden Falls

• Kim Stroud as Crystal, the loveable, daffy, singing friend

• Ron Lail as Bobby Dwayne, Sugar Lee’s ex

• Bill Parrish as Porter, a good-hearted, gregarious boaster who doesn’t know when to shut up

Tickets will be available to the public on February 25, 2022. You can purchase online at https://thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at 828-464-6128 (open Wednesdays – Fridays from 10:00am to 5:00pm). Ticket prices are $18 for Adults, $16 for Seniors, $14 for Students, & $8 for Children 12 and under. If you have questions about the show, please call 828-464-6583.

The Green Room Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

Photo: L-R: Donna Dell, Carol Watts, Ron Lail, Kim Jordan, Dana Little, Kim Stroud, Pam Farnsworth, and Bill Parrish.