Hickory – Celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day with the City of Hickory and the Community Appearance Commission (CAC) during the inaugural Green Fest at the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market on Saturday, April 30. Learn how to “be green” by protecting and preserving our natural environment.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the community is invited to stop by the City of Hickory’s booths for free potted trees (silky dogwoods and red maples), giveaways, and information about environmental stewardship.

Representatives from the CAC and several City departments will be available to share important information about solid waste collection and recycling, tree and landscape maintenance, plant propagation, stormwater management, and litter reduction and cleanup efforts.

The WCNC Charlotte Weather Team will also be there to provide interactive demonstrations and giveaways.

“The Community Appearance Commission is happy to share potted trees with local residents in our continued efforts to promote tree planting and preservation throughout the Hickory community,” said Cal Overby, CAC liaison and assistant planning manager for the City of Hickory.

Trees provide multiple benefits to a community when properly planted and maintained. They help to improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants, and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits.

Green Fest and the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market will take place under The Sails on the Square in downtown Hickory. For more information about the Community Appearance Commission and City of Hickory departments, please visit www.hickorync.gov.