Newton, NC – This Saturday, May 14th, make plans to stop by The Corner Table for their Gourmet Hot Dog Fundraiser from 11AM till 2PM during the annual Foothills Folk Art Festival. The festival and fundraiser will take place rain or shine. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit The Corner Table’s Community Kitchen.

The delicious quarter pound all beef gourmet hotdogs will be served as a combo with chips and a drink for $8, or individually for $6. Attendees can build their own from a list of toppings or choose from a list of crafted ones. Diners can expect to see a Southern Comfort dog, Philly Cheese dog, Pimento Cheese dog, Dog on Fire, The New Yorker, Carolina dog, Taco Dog and Chili Cheese dog. A Naked dog will be available as well for $3.

Diners will have the option to eat inside, take out, or enjoy the atmosphere of the festival at one of our outside dining tables (weather pending).

For more information, please visit www.thecornertable.org or contact our office at 828-464-0355 or info@thecornertable.org.