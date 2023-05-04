Newton, NC – Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry’s 23rd Annual Golf Tournament is coming up on Thursday, May 11th, and we need you to make the day perfect! We have room for just a few more teams, so get your reservation in as soon as possible, so that together we can share a great day on the course while serving an even GREATER good!

Come and join us! Registration begins at 11:00 a.m., and at 11:30 the Conover First Methodist Church Men’s Group will once again be hosting our BBQ luncheon. We are so grateful for this group of men who have continued to do this for us for many years! Lunch, green fees, cart fees, range balls, and refreshments are all included in your registration fee. New this year, we are also including mulligans, tee buster, and a putting ruler. The tournament will begin at 1:00 p.m. with a shotgun start.

Check out our website for more information and online registration at ecccm.org/golf. If you prefer not to pay online, you may pay at the tournament site on the day of the event. However, please call the office at 828-465-1702 as soon as possible with your reservation, so that we don’t exceed our allotted number of teams. Alternately, reservations can be made by emailing j.daugherty@ecccm.org. Rest assured that you will be making a difference in the lives of those in need within our community.