Hickory – Stay connected to Girl Scouts across the council, nation and around the world by bringing the exploration, fun and learning of Girl Scouts right to your home! Even when circumstances are keeping Girl Scouts from meeting up in person, there are still lots of different ways to stay involved and engaged. After all, Girl Scouts isn’t somewhere girls go or something they do—it’s who they are day in and day out. With there being so many avenues to enjoy Girl Scouts, take a look at the opportunities below and find something that will work for you and your family right now.

You can find the Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont virtual Girl Scouts web page at www.girlscoutsp2p.org/en/about-girl-scouts/our-program/VirtualGirlScouts.html.

Virtual Girl Scouts Facebook Live Workshops are also available at www..facebook.com/gscp2p/. Tune in and listen to workshops that span from STEM to life skills, from outdoor adventures to a weekly campfire, and ending out the week with a family game night! Join us for our Facebook Live programs Monday through Friday at 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 11 a.m.

Girl Scouts of the USA has recently launched Girl Scouts @ Home as well and you can find information on that initiative here: www.girlscouts.org/en/girl-scouts-at-home.html

Please note: Our council service centers and shops are closed until further notice as a cautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Watch e-mail and our Facebook page for updates.

We encourage you to shop online 24/7 for all your Girl Scout needs during this time. (Free shipping on orders over $35 with code GIRLSCOUTS.)

Register for 2020 Summer Camp at www.CampLikeAGirl.org and give your girl a summer she won’t forget!

Finally, our council is promoting the Cookies for Courage initiative where the community can donate Girl Scout cookies to local hometown heroes. This is not only helping our communities, but is also helping our Girl Scout troops who had leftover cookies that could not be sold at cookie booths due to Covid-19. You can find more information about that here: https://blog.girlscoutsp2p.org/2020/03/27/donate-girl-scout-cookies-to-hometown-heroes/