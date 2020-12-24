Hickory – The Greater Hickory International Council and the Romanian Baptist Church Choir look forward all year long to hosting their annual International Christmas Concert with a live audience each December. This year due to pandemic, it was decided that for everyone’s health and safety, it would be best to replay last year’s special 10th annual Christmas concert featuring all guest performers from the first 9 years along with a 10th anniversary debut performance by the Western Piedmont Youth Symphony Orchestra Quartet.

Please share this link with your audiences to enjoy this holiday season as they celebrate safely with family and friends during this holiday season: https://youtu.be/uXHlShxyJqo

This replay link also includes personal welcome messages from the president of the Greater Hickory International Council and the conductor of the Romanian Baptist Church Choir along with an opening prayer by the pastor of the Romanian Baptist Church.

The mission of the Greater Hickory International Council (GHIC) is to promote goodwill, cultural awareness, cooperation, education, and mutual respect through partnerships and community events. If you are interested in joining GHIC, please contact Hani Nassar at 828-234-6330 or hmnassar@gmail.com. Visit https://hickoryinternationalcouncil.com/ for more information on upcoming events and activities (More events to be announced in 2021 once it is safe to host in person events again.)