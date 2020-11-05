Hickory – You are invited to join Greater Hickory Cooperative Ministry’s Harvest of Hope Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Virtual Walk and Pop Top Canned Food Drive.

• Register your group (ideal for church youth) or support the cause as an individual virtual walker.

• You can walk your 2 miles anywhere, and collect your pop top food cans throughout the month.

• Register by November 15th to be guaranteed your T-shirt size. Registration closes Nov. 30th.

• Pop-top canned food can be dropped off in the designated collection bins behind the ministry beginning Nov. 30th-Dec. 3rd.

• Registrants will be notified as to T-shirt distribution details.

Sign up at: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/ghccm/event/821238/?blm_aid=26610

In addition there will be 3 virtual discussions planned focused on Affordable Housing, Landscape of Employment, Faces of Homelessness. If interested, search Facebook “Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Series event” to RSVP for the panel discussions.