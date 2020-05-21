Hickory – The Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM) is open and available to help those who are facing crisis. GHCCM has been in our community for over 50 years. Now more than ever, our services are being called upon from those who need medical care, prescription medications, supplemental food, financial assistance and much more. Whether someone is facing an immediate crisis brought on by COVID–19 or from on-going needs for assistance, GHCCM has staff and volunteers to assist our neighbors in addressing individual life challenges. It is the goal of GHCCM to work together to offer stability to those in crisis. During these uncertain times and major losses, there are area residents who never thought they would need the services of GHCCM, but find they need assistance now.

Due to the immediate demand for crisis assistance by those impacted by COVID-19, GHCCM is expanding qualifications to meet those needs. The new COVID Relief Card provides quick access to financial assistance, food, prescriptions, and medical care. This COVID Relief Card is available beginning immediately. The cards are available on an emergency basis and will be processed by the Neighbor Engagement Team (NET- client services). Call 828-327-0979, or stop by GHCCM at 31 1st Avenue SE, Hickory 28602, hours are Monday – Thursday from 8am – 4:30pm and Friday from 8am – noon.

Beginning immediately, the ministry will re-open on Fridays from 8:00 am – noon. NET, food pick-up and the Medical Clinic will be available to assist neighbors. The Pharmacy is open on Fridays from 9:00 am – noon for prescription pick-up only. 31 Thrift and MORE! store hours for shopping are Mon., Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 10am – 4pm.; Tuesday from 11 am – 5pm; and Saturday from 10am – 4pm. Donations of clothing, household goods, etc. will be accepted at a later date. All areas within the ministry will be following current COVID-19 health guidelines and social distancing.

Applicants for the new COVID Relief Card will be requested to provide documentation stating that their position has been furloughed or eliminated. For those seeking medical care, an official letter needs to state the loss of medical coverage and document that there is no current access to Medicare or Medicaid. The COVID Relief Card will be reviewed and distributed on a case-by-case basis.

For neighbors not enrolled for food assistance, call 828-327-0979 or stop by GHCCM during business hours. New food applications will be processed over the phone or in person by a Neighbor Engagement Team member at the front window of GHCCM. Food is distributed in the back of GHCCM from the rear loading dock. Food will be placed on the pallet at time of pickup. The food will be taken off the pallet by the person picking up food.

For the GHCCM Medical Clinic, qualified patients must have no access to health insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid. The Clinic is scheduling new patients by appointment only. New patient appointments will be triaged based on the patient’s diagnosis/condition. Medical clinic questions should be referred to 828-345-0854.

The Pharmacy at GHCCM continues to dispense prescriptions. To expedite serving our neighbors, prescriptions are picked up through the back window of the ministry. During the pandemic, if individuals have a job loss and/or health insurance is terminated, they are encouraged to apply for the emergency COVID Relief Card. The handling fee for those with the COVID Relief Card is $3.00 per prescription. The Pharmacy Hotline number is 828-323-7913. Messages can be left on the hotline number 24/7 pertaining to all prescriptions needs. Pharmacy hours are Monday – Thursday, 9am – 4:30pm, Friday, 9 am – noon for prescription pick-up only.

Another new addition of support and assistance offered is a Veteran Medical Card. GHCCM will offer medical services to veterans who find there are gaps in the coverage as provided by the standard VA hospital and medical care system.

GHCCM continues to accept food donations. It is requested that food donations be brought to the rear loading dock Mon.– Thur., 8am – 4:30pm and Fri. from 8am – noon. GHCCM is dependent on financial contributions to continue offering the wide range of support to our neighbors who are our most vulnerable. During the current pandemic, more people in our community are facing unemployment. For additional information email info@ccmhickory.org. To volunteer send your request to outreach@ccmhickory.org.