Dallas, NC – Join Gaston County Museum of Art and History celebrate the holiday season at our annual Holiday Open House on Friday, December 13, from 4:00pm – 6:00pm.

Enjoy cookies, warm cider, and a visit with St. Nicholas. The Museum Store will be open with great gift ideas for everyone on your holiday list. Enjoy a 40% discount on select merchandise.

Admission is free to the public. Gaston County Museum of Art and History is located at 131 Main Street, Dallas, NC, 28034.