Dallas, NC – Gaston County Parks and Recreation will host the Annual Historic Christmas Village in celebration of what Christmas was like for the majority of Gaston County residents at the turn of the 20th Century.

This Christmas celebration will be held in the 1890’s Heritage Village at Dallas Park Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 2:00pm – 5:00pm. The event will feature time period related crafts, letters to Santa, old fashion candy will be for sale in the General Store, live Christmas music, s’mores around the fire, pictures with Father Christmas “Santa”, candle dipping, kid’s games with the Dallas History Museum, and a horse carriage ride!

Historic Christmas Village will be decorated with period appropriate decorations during December.

Rain date will be Sunday, December 12th!

Dallas Park is located at 1303 Dallas Cherryville Highway Dallas, NC.

For more information, please contact Gaston County Parks & Recreation at 704-922-2164 or visit the County’s website at www.gastongov.com. Gaston County strives to make its programs, services, and activities accessible to all.

If you will require an accommodation, we request that you contact our office at least 5 days before the event.