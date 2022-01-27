Hickory – The Hickory Public Library and 4H of Catawba County invite youth to join the Galactic Quest on February 3, 10, 17 at 4:30 p.m. Galactic Quest explores the history of humans in space, technology, and the resources needed for missions as well as the obstacles humans encounter in orbit. These STEM based activities range in topic from physics, engineering, computer science, and space agriculture. Registration is required as space is limited. You may register for individual sessions or all 3. Please look at recommended age range before registering.

Schedule:

February 3 – Stellar Optics

Construct a simple mini-telescope and learn how it works while exploring some common constellations. Recommended for ages 8-13.

February 10 – Astro Adventures & Cipher Space

Explore encryption and cybersecurity while discovering its importance on earth and space. Learn about solar system resources as you play Astro Adventures. Recommended for ages 8-13.

February 17 – Cosmic Claw

Use engineering to design, build, and create a model robotic claw. Recommended for ages 10-13.

For more information, please call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.