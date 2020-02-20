Hickory – How tiny is tiny? Full Circle Arts invites artists to enter its eighth annual Tiny Art Show. Art should be delivered to Full Circle Arts, 42-B Third St. NW, Hickory (next door to McGuire’s Pub) February 27-29. For this competition / exhibition, the organization is looking for art on an intimate scale, no more than seven inches high or wide. The show is open to all visual media.

The competition may be juried by a committee of the Full Circle Arts Board, depending on space available. Genie Greenlaw has created special tiny ribbons, which will be awarded by competition judge Melissa Jaroszewski, Visual Arts Teacher at the Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School. Melissa is a mixed media artist whose work combines pattern with lyrical imagery while focusing on the figure and its ability to convey an infinite array of emotions. She has been teaching art for over 15 years.

The entry fee is &10.00 for up to 5 entries.

​There will also be a People’s Choice award and Merchant Awards.

​The opening reception is March 12, 6:00-8:00 pm, at Full Circle Arts.

FCA is an artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory, 42-B Third Street NW. More information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership, or other upcoming events is available at 828-322-7545. You may also write to Full Circle Arts, PO Box 3905, Hickory NC 28603, or email gallery@fullcirclearts.org. Please visit our website at www.fullcirclearts.org.