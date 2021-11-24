Hickory – Full Circle Arts invites the public to a special Holiday Market Night Thursday, December 2, 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Art and gifts will be available for sale, and refreshments will be provided. It will also be an opportunity to meet many of the artists who are participating in FCA’s Holiday Market Show December 2 to 30, to honor the holiday season.

A variety of art and gifts are presented by FCA’s associate and exhibiting members. Everything the cooperative offers for sale is produced locally. FCA members believe a gift is even more meaningful when you know the name of the artist who created it.

FCA members showing their art are L. Michelle Bitler, Meredith Janssen, Alison Willard, Chris Parsons, Ernest Sills, and more.

The gallery is also continuing its sale of slightly used art books to raise funds for Full Circle Arts. The volumes have been generously donated by Christopher S. Whitener of Equity Financial Group, and others. The books are all in good shape.

Full Circle Arts is a non-profit artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory, 42-B Third Street NW. Hours currently are Thursday, 11:00am to 5:00pm and Saturday, 10:00am to 2:00pm. More information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership, or other upcoming events is available at 828-322-7545. You may also write to Full Circle Arts, PO Box 3905, Hickory NC 28603, or email gallery@fullcirclearts.org. Please visit our website at http:www.fullcirclearts.org.

Photo: Intaglio print “Blue Heron” by Meredith Janssen.