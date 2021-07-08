Statesville, NC – The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 concert series offers FREE entertainment to Statesville’s residents, neighbors and visitors in Downtown Statesville and features music of all styles.

On Friday, July 16, Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series Presents The Catalinas! The concert will be held in Downtown Statesville on West Broad Street in front of Mitchell Community College from 6pm-8:30 pm.

Beer, wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase. Bring your chairs and enjoy a night of music, but no pets, outside beverages, or coolers are allowed.

The Catalinas are known for their quality, tight sound and energy onstage, they are one of the “in demand” groups for city festivals, weddings and private parties, always playing a variety of music that suits all ages. Though known for Beach Music, regionally and nationally for the mega hit “Summertime’s Callin’ Me”, they play all styles to a high standard of excellence. “Summertime’s Callin’ Me” has become the anthem of North and South Carolina beach goers as they struggle through the winter waiting on summer to arrive. For more information on the band visit their website at thecatalinas.net/.

The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After Five Summer Concert Series is produced by Downtown Statesville (DSDC) and the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce and made possible by our amazing community sponsors.

Parking is available throughout Downtown in our 9 public parking lots.

For public lot details, visit https://www.downtownstatesvillenc.org/maps-directions/