Statesville, NC – This year, Downtown Statesville Development Corporation and the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce are celebrating 15 years of one of our most successful and beloved community events, Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5. “Since the very beginning, 15 years ago, Piedmont HealthCare wanted to be at the forefront of supporting a summer concert series in downtown Statesville,” says Jeff Smith, CEO of Piedmont HealthCare. “We love Friday After 5 simply because we believe in building a vibrant and thriving community here in Statesville. Our patients, staff, and friends deserve the opportunity to come together each season at events like this. We are excited to celebrate the 15-year partnership with the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Statesville Development Corporation and look forward to a successful Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 season. I hope to see you downtown!”

Our organizations are excited to announce the lineup for the 2023 concert season. The series features an amazing lineup of bands, some local and some regional with a very diverse range of genres. The concerts will kick off on Friday May 5, so mark your calendars now!

The concert dates and bands are as follows:

May 5 – Wood Family Tradition (Bluegrass)

June 2 – Chairmen of the Board (Soul)

July 7 – Pizazz Band (Soul, Funk, Beach, Country & Rock)

August 4 – Dani Kerr & the Skeleton Krew (Southern Rock)

September 1 –Chicago Rewired – The Premier Chicago Tribute Band with REO Survivor & Co.

**note: September 1 concert starts at 5:30pm

The concerts are held in Downtown Statesville near 300 West Broad Street in front of Mitchell Community College from 6–8:30 pm, except for the final September 1 concert, which will begin at 5:30pm. Beer, wine, soft drinks, and food will be available for purchase beginning at 5pm. Bring your chairs and enjoy a night of music.

Remember: No dogs, pets, coolers, outside beverages, or containers are allowed.

To learn more about the concert series, visit www.svlfridayafterfive.com. For additional information contact Downtown Statesville at 704-878-3436 or the Chamber of Commerce at 704-873-2892.