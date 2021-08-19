Statesville, NC – The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 concert series offers FREE entertainment to Statesville’s residents, neighbors and visitors in Downtown Statesville and features music of all styles.

On Friday, August 20, Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series Presents The Bantum Rooster! The concert will be held in Downtown Statesville on West Broad Street in front of Mitchell Community College from 6pm-8:30 pm.

Beer, wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase. Bring your chairs and enjoy a night of music, but no pets, outside beverages, or coolers are allowed.

For more than a decade, Bantum Rooster has been playing music and providing entertainment along the east coast! The band plays a blend of classic rock and beach, funk, dance mix, and top 40 hits! Excellent showmanship, tight vocal harmonies, a hot rhythm section, and a sensational horn line create an unstoppable show that leaves the audience wanting more!

The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After Five Summer Concert Series is produced by Downtown Statesville (DSDC) and the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce and made possible by our amazing community sponsors.

Parking is available throughout Downtown in our 9 public parking lots.

For public lot details, visit https://www.downtownstatesvillenc.org/maps-directions/