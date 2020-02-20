Hickory – The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center (SBC) will present two free seminars on Monday February 24 to assist small businesses with getting found on the internet.

The SBC will present “Secrets for Optimizing Your Search Engine Ranking” on February 24 from 11:45 AM to 1:00 PM at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory. Getting a website up and running is great, but having customers find your website on the internet is critical. This seminar provides participants with search engine optimization strategies for improving visibility and driving traffic to their web site by focusing on key words, links, and URLs.

The SBC will present “Building Your On-Line Marketing Plan” on February 24 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory. This seminar provides a framework and tactics for building a digital marketing plan, with a focus on the Five Steps to Winning on the Web–getting found online; getting ranked on search engines; getting engagement through social media; getting leads and getting smarter through online metrics.

There is no charge to attend these seminars, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information please contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit sbc.cvcc.edu to register on-line.