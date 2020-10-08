Morganton, NC – In a time of growing polarization, Americans still share something in common: 640 million acres of public land. Held in trust by the federal government for all citizens of the United States, these places are a stronghold against climate change, sacred to native people, home to wildlife, and intrinsic to our national identity.

Public Trust, a film about the fight for America’s public lands, was produced by Robert Redford and shows us how and why these precious lands are in great danger.

In partnership with hosted by A Better Burke and in partnership with CBS Sports, watch the free 90-minute screening of this powerful film from your couch or outside at CBS Sports on Friday, October 9th at 7 pm. Please register to attend in person or online at https://www.eventbrite.com/.

We will be adhering to all state COVID guidelines, social distancing, and limiting outdoor seating to 50 people. Bring your own chairs and snacks or watch the film online.

CBS Sports located at 911 North Green Street, Morganton, NC 28655.

About A Better Burke: We are working to share important stories from across the nation with people in Western North Carolina, and all are welcome to this event. There will also be an opportunity to confirm voter registration and get help in making a plan to vote this fall.

About Foothills conservancy: If the protection of public land is important to you, Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina is doing this work locally …right in your backyard! Our mission, to inspire conservation in Western North Carolina by permanently protecting land and water for the benefit of people and all living things, has resulted in more than 60,000 acres of land preservation in the 8-counties we serve over the past 25 years.

We envision a thriving region to live and visit, with clean water, healthy forests, productive farmland, diverse wildlife, access to outdoor recreation, and communities that value conservation. YOU can help make that happen with a tax-deductible contribution today. www.Foothillsconservancy.org/donate.