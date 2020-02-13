Hickory – Nicholas Niemczura of Hickory is organizing and hosting a Safety + Health Expo to be held at Family Care Center of Catawba Valley, Inc. on Saturday, February 29. The Expo will take place from 10 a.m. until 12 noon in the parking lot of Family Care Center as well as inside their Resource Center. The Expo is open to the public.

In choosing his Eagle Scout project, Nicholas wanted to communicate the importance of maintaining good health and nutrition as well as remind Expo attendees of important safety tips. “These aspects can be overlooked, especially when our lives can be so busy,” Niemczura stated. “I wanted to include the families at Family Care Center in this event so the kids can learn some great health and safety reminders” Niemczura concluded. Nicholas is also preparing first aid kits to be utilized in the 22 housing units Family Care Center uses to house homeless families with dependent children. He is a member of Scout Troop 771.

Some highlights of the Safety + Health Expo will be an engine from the Hickory Fire Department with staff discussing fire safety, car seat checks, poison control and bike safety. Catawba Valley Medical Center will have displays of proper food choices, plus exercise examples, guidelines and tips, developing healthy sleep habits, signs of heart attacks and handouts.

The Frye Regional Medical Center Mobile Bus will be on hand to do Biometric screening, including cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure and more. The event is free and open to all ages.