Hickory – Need assistance with job searching, resume preparation, or interviewing skills? The Ridgeview Works program can be the solution!

Launched in January of this year, Ridgeview Works is a collaborative partnership between the City of Hickory, Hickory Public Library, and Western Piedmont Workforce Development – NCWorks to provide free career services to the Ridgeview community of Hickory. Western Piedmont Workforce Development is a service of the Western Piedmont Council of Governments.

Through Ridgeview Works, community members can receive one-on-one assistance from the NCWorks Career Center of Catawba County at the Ridgeview Branch Library. An NCWorks Career Advisor is available for consultations in the group study room at the library every Wednesday from 1-4:30 p.m. Virtual meetings with a Career Advisor are also available upon request.

NCWorks career services include skills assessments and personalized career coaching, assistance with resume writing, online job search information and updates on hiring events, interview and job preparation workshops, and scholarship information for local training opportunities.

Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First Street SW in Hickory.

For more information about NCWorks Career Services, please contact the NCWorks Career Center of Catawba County at 828-466-5535 or visit www.ncworks.gov.