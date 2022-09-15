Newton, NC – Carolina Caring will offer Brighter Days Fall Camp for youth ages 8 through 16 who have lost someone close to them on Thursday, October 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Keystone Overlook, located on the nonprofit’s campus at 3975 Robinson Road in Newton, N.C.

In this free, outdoor camp, grieving children will be invited to connect with nature and the changing seasons. This approach is designed to help them understand the concept of death and allow them to process the complex emotions they may be experiencing.

Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged. To register, email wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828.466.0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region. For more information about Carolina Caring, please call 828.466.0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org