Newton, NC – Grief and stress are stored in our bodies. Through a sequence of stretching and breathing techniques, this class will help loosen the emotional and physical tightness caused by grief or stressors. All movements can be done standing or sitting and are comfortable for all levels. The class is open to all bereaved families or anyone who is experiencing grief or stress.

This online class will begin on Wednesday, January 13 from 7pm – 8pm and will meet every Wednesday via Zoom through February 17.

Please contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828.466.0466, extension 3201 to register.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, non-profit health care provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12-counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, please call 828.466.0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org