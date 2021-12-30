Newton, NC – Grief and stress are stored in our bodies. Through a sequence of stretching and breathing techniques, the Stretch and Breathe class will help loosen the emotional and physical tightness caused by grief or stressors. All movements can be done standing or sitting and are comfortable for all levels. The class is open to all bereaved families or anyone who is experiencing grief or stress.

This virtual class will begin on Wednesday, January 4 from 5:30 – 6:30pm and will meet every Tuesday throughout the month of January. Space is limited. To register, please visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828.466.0466, ext. 3201.