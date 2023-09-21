Hickory – Jim Armstrong Subaru and the ASPCA have teamed up with Humane Society of Catawba County to provide FREE microchips to area pet cats and dogs during the month of October, 2023. Appointments are required. Microchips will be free to the first 160 pet owners, so don’t wait! You do not have to be a resident of Catawba County to qualify for this program. Animals must have proof of a current rabies vaccination, or be vaccinated for rabies for $10 at the appointment.

Free microchips will be available at Humane Society of Catawba County, 3224 20th Ave SE, Hickory NC 28602, with an appointment.

Free microchips will be available ONLY during the month of October, 2023 to the first 160 pet owners who make an appointment. Regular cost of microchips is $25.00.

Numerous pets go missing every day. If your pet loses its collar, it may end up in a shelter with no way of identifying your furry friend. A microchip is implanted under your pets skin and contains your contact information so you and your beloved pet can be reunited after a simple scan at a shelter or veterinarian’s office. Media is full of reports of pets that have been missing for years, and then happily reunited because they had a microchip implant. A microchip is your best insurance of your pet being returned to you in the event it becomes lost. Don’t miss this fabulous opportunity! (Please note: A microchip is NOT a tracking device.) HOW: Go online to www.catawbahumane.org to make an appointment at one of our vaccine clinics, or call 828.464.8878.

The mission of HSCC is to promote animal welfare in our community by providing shelter and compassionate care to homeless companion animals while leading our region in low-cost spay/neuter initiatives, education on the humane treatment of animals, and adoption services.

Our vision for the future is that no adoptable animal will be euthanized in Catawba County, and overpopulation, cruelty and inhumane treatment of animals will cease to exist.