The Underground Table is providing Free Meals to those in need. We have two time windows for ordering and picking up meals, and will deliver if needed. When asked about delivery Chef Ben Sullivan said, “ The most important thing is that people have access to a nutritious meal. If they cannot pick it up, we will work to make sure they receive it.”

Please contact us Sunday-Tuesday until 1pm and your pick-up will be Tuesday between 5pm-6:30pm. The Second Window is Thursday-Saturday until 1pm and pick up will be Saturday between 3pm-4:30pm.

To secure a meal, call us at 828-324-6634 between the hours of 11am-1pm. First come, first serve. If you do not get in direct contact with someone, please leave a message. Directions to your pick-up will be given when you reserve the meal.

We will be giving out meals that feed 4-6 people. It will include a protein, starch, and vegetable.

We want to feed as many folks as we can and would appreciate your support! We are asking for a $15 donation to so that we can continue to feed our neighbors in need. Please call 828-324-6634 to donate.

You can also message us on Facebook: The Underground Table, or Instagram: TheTableNC.