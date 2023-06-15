Hickory – Hickory Public Library is partnering with Hickory Public Schools’ Nutrition Services to provide free meals for children and teens ages 18 and younger throughout the summer.

The Summer Food Service Program will run Monday, June 12, through Thursday, August 10.

Breakfast will be available from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesdays at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library and lunch will be served daily from 12-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Ridgeview Branch Library, while supplies last. Food service will not be available July 3-6.

Meals are limited to one lunch/breakfast per child per day and must be consumed on site. Take away meals will not be available.

Throughout the Summer Food Service Program, the Ridgeview Branch Library will also offer a variety of youth activities on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the lunch service.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third Street NE on the SALT Block. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First Street SW in Hickory.

The Summer Food Service Program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

For more food service locations and information about the Summer Food Service Program, please call 828-322-2855 and ask for the School Nutrition Department.